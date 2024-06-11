iPhone Storage: 7 ways to free up space in your phone

Lifestyle
Here are seven effective methods to free up storage space on your iPhone
Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. This screen shows which apps are using the most space. You can tap on an app to see more details and delete unnecessary files.
You can remove songs, videos, and podcasts you no longer need by swiping left on them in the Music or Podcasts app and tapping Delete.
Text messages and their attachments can accumulate and use significant space. Go to Settings > Messages and set Keep Messages to 30 days or 1 year.
Clear Safari's cache to free up space. Go to Settings > Safari > Clear History and Website Data.
Use Settings > Photos > Optimize iPhone Storage to store smaller, space-saving versions of photos on your device while keeping the full-resolution versions in iCloud.
This feature removes the app but keeps its data. Enable it via Settings > General > iPhone Storage, and then tap Enable next to Offload Unused Apps.
Identify and uninstall apps you no longer use. Tap and hold the app icon until it wiggles, then tap the 'X' or select 'Delete App' from the context menu.