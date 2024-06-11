 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

iPhone Storage: 7 ways to free up space in your phone

Here are seven effective methods to free up storage space on your iPhone

Image credits: Freepik

Review and Delete Large Files

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. This screen shows which apps are using the most space. You can tap on an app to see more details and delete unnecessary files.

Image credits: FreePik

Manage Media Files

You can remove songs, videos, and podcasts you no longer need by swiping left on them in the Music or Podcasts app and tapping Delete.

Image credits: FreePik

Delete Old Messages

Text messages and their attachments can accumulate and use significant space. Go to Settings > Messages and set Keep Messages to 30 days or 1 year.

Image credits: FreePik

Clear Safari Cache

Clear Safari's cache to free up space. Go to Settings > Safari > Clear History and Website Data.

Image credits: Pinterest

Optimize Photo Storage

Use Settings > Photos > Optimize iPhone Storage to store smaller, space-saving versions of photos on your device while keeping the full-resolution versions in iCloud.

Image credits: FreePik

Offload Unused Apps

This feature removes the app but keeps its data. Enable it via Settings > General > iPhone Storage, and then tap Enable next to Offload Unused Apps.

Image credits: FreePik

Delete Unused Apps

Identify and uninstall apps you no longer use. Tap and hold the app icon until it wiggles, then tap the 'X' or select 'Delete App' from the context menu.

Image credits: FreePik
