Lifestyle
Bigg Boss fame Eisha Singh looks beautiful in lehengas. Copy her looks for your pre-wedding events.
Wear a powder pink lehenga with a golden net full-sleeved blouse and dupatta like Eisha Singh.
For an Indo-Western look, try a black and red printed lehenga with a black velvet blouse and shoulder patchwork.
A neon green lehenga looks stunning on fair complexions. Pair it with a printed bralette blouse and frill dupatta.
A simple yellow lehenga is perfect for a first meeting with the in-laws.
A white lehenga with pink splashes is a youthful and beautiful choice. Pair it with a full-sleeved blouse and organza dupatta.
Pair a plain magenta pink silk lehenga with a heavy pink and gold sleeveless blouse and pleated dupatta.
