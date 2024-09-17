Atishi inspired looks: 7 elegant suit ideas for everyday wear

Lifestyle
Printed floral designs are most liked in the summer season. Such suits can prove to be the best option for an easy-breezy look.
You will find a collection of many designs in readymade in this type of printed pattern salwar suit. If you want, you can also customize it by buying fabric.
You will find many types of suits in plain pant suit style. At the same time, you can also choose frock style short kurti, long floor length and knee length patterns in it.
If you are bored with designing and prints, then you can choose such simple cotton straight cut kurta pants. For a fancy look, you can also get patch work done on the neckline.
Nowadays full print work dual suit style cotton is being liked a lot. If you want to carry a simple look in it, then you can get a round neck and semi sleeves made.
You will find many types of designs in the market for heavy and fancy options. If you want a plain look, then try different colored kurta-plazo suits like these.
Nowadays, you will find a lot of Naira cut style in readymade designs in cotton suits. You will find such readymade suits in the market between Rs 500 to 900.