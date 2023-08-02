Lifestyle

Are you dealing with a secret Narcissist? Look out for these 7 signs

We all know people who have mastered the art of turning every conversation about themselves. Here are 7 signs to identify Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD).

Grandiosity

A person with NPD often exhibits an inflated sense of self-importance. They may exaggerate their achievements, or talents, and expect others to acknowledge their superiority.

Constant Need for Attention

They frequently seek excessive admiration and attention from others. They may fish for compliments, and become impatient if not the centre of attention.

Lack of Empathy

People with NPD may have difficulty recognizing the feelings of others. They may show little empathy and be insensitive to the emotions of those around them.

Sense of Entitlement

 Individuals with NPD often have a strong sense of entitlement. They believe they deserve special treatment and that rules do not apply to them.

Exploitative Behaviour

Those with NPD may take advantage of others. They may manipulate people to meet their own needs without concern for others' well-being.

Envy and Belittling

Others Individuals with NPD may harbour envy of others. They belittle or devalue the achievements and abilities of others to boost their self-esteem.

Difficulty with Criticism

 Criticism, even constructive, is often poorly tolerated by individuals with NPD. They may react with anger, defensiveness, or feelings of humiliation.

