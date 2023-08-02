Lifestyle

7 tips that can be helpful if you struggle with Driving Posture

Long hours spent behind the wheel can put strain on our neck, back, and shoulders. These are practical and effective ways for better ergonomics while driving.

Adjust your Seat

Ensure your seat is positioned at a comfortable distance from the pedals. It allows your knees to remain slightly bent thereby promoting better spine alignment.

Sit Upright

Keep your back aligned against the seatback. Avoiding slouching or leaning to one side. Engage your core muscles slightly to support your spine and shoulders. 

Position the Steering Wheel

Adjust the steering wheel's height and distance at either the "10 and 2" or "9 and 3" positions. This ensures that your hands will rest comfortably. 

Use Lumbar Support

If your car seat lacks built-in lumbar support, consider adding a lumbar support cushion. It maintains the natural curve of your lower back.

Take breaks

On long journeys, schedule regular breaks every 1-2 hours to stretch your legs and back. This will prevent stiffness and discomfort.

Use Headrest Properly

Position the headrest at a height that aligns with the middle of your head. This reduces the risk of whiplash injuries in the event of sudden stops or even accidents.

Avoid Reaching for Things

Keep essential items such as your phone, water bottle, and maps within easy reach. Avoid reaching for items that are too far, as it can strain your shoulders and back.

