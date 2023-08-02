7 tips that can be helpful if you struggle with Driving Posture

Lifestyle
Long hours spent behind the wheel can put strain on our neck, back, and shoulders. These are practical and effective ways for better ergonomics while driving.
Ensure your seat is positioned at a comfortable distance from the pedals. It allows your knees to remain slightly bent thereby promoting better spine alignment.
Keep your back aligned against the seatback. Avoiding slouching or leaning to one side. Engage your core muscles slightly to support your spine and shoulders.
Adjust the steering wheel's height and distance at either the "10 and 2" or "9 and 3" positions. This ensures that your hands will rest comfortably.
If your car seat lacks built-in lumbar support, consider adding a lumbar support cushion. It maintains the natural curve of your lower back.
On long journeys, schedule regular breaks every 1-2 hours to stretch your legs and back. This will prevent stiffness and discomfort.
Position the headrest at a height that aligns with the middle of your head. This reduces the risk of whiplash injuries in the event of sudden stops or even accidents.
Keep essential items such as your phone, water bottle, and maps within easy reach. Avoid reaching for items that are too far, as it can strain your shoulders and back.