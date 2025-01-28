Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Shruti Haasan inspired lehenga designs for modern, royal look

Copy Shruti Haasan's Lehenga Look

Bollywood and South actress Shruti Haasan's every look is amazing. Wear a black satin pleated skirt like her with a net transparent bralette style blouse

Lehenga for Young Girls

Young girls can wear a sea blue halter neck blouse and flared net lehenga like Shruti Haasan. You won't even need to wear a necklace with it

Transparent Lehenga Look

If you want an Indo-Western look in a lehenga, you can pair a beige colored lehenga with horizontal stripes, which is half lined and the rest is transparent

Try a Modern Lehenga Look

If you want a modern look in a lehenga, pair a black turtleneck blouse with brocade pant-style lehenga, with a flared back and pants in the front

Multi-Color Striped Lehenga

This type of striped multi-color lehenga will look very beautiful. Carry a floral design long blouse with it

A-Line Lehenga with Shrug

If you are also slim and trim like Shruti Haasan, you can carry this type of body fitted lehenga. Wear a shrug style dupatta and pair it with a heavy blouse

Welcome to Hera Pheri: 7 must-watch comedy movies of Akshay Kumar

Shruti Haasan Net Worth: know assets, cars, income and more of actress

Housefull 5 to Alpha: Bobby Deol's exciting upcoming films to watch

YRKKH Spoiler Alert: Abhir faces a major marriage dilemma