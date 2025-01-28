(PHOTOS) Shruti Haasan inspired lehenga designs for modern, royal look

Entertainment
Bollywood and South actress Shruti Haasan's every look is amazing. Wear a black satin pleated skirt like her with a net transparent bralette style blouse
Young girls can wear a sea blue halter neck blouse and flared net lehenga like Shruti Haasan. You won't even need to wear a necklace with it
If you want an Indo-Western look in a lehenga, you can pair a beige colored lehenga with horizontal stripes, which is half lined and the rest is transparent
If you want a modern look in a lehenga, pair a black turtleneck blouse with brocade pant-style lehenga, with a flared back and pants in the front
This type of striped multi-color lehenga will look very beautiful. Carry a floral design long blouse with it
If you are also slim and trim like Shruti Haasan, you can carry this type of body fitted lehenga. Wear a shrug style dupatta and pair it with a heavy blouse
Welcome to Hera Pheri: 7 must-watch comedy movies of Akshay Kumar
Shruti Haasan Net Worth: know assets, cars, income and more of actress
Housefull 5 to Alpha: Bobby Deol's exciting upcoming films to watch
YRKKH Spoiler Alert: Abhir faces a major marriage dilemma