Lifestyle

Apple to Banana: 6 fruits for stronger and healthier hair

1. Apple

Apples are rich in biotin and vitamin C, which are useful for strengthening hair roots.

2. Lemon

Lemon also reduces hair fall. The vitamin C in it helps in hair growth and increases collagen production.

3. Banana

The potassium, vitamin B6, and silica in bananas help strengthen hair. This reduces hair fall.

4. Pineapple

Pineapple also reduces hair fall. The vitamin C in it helps maintain hair health.

5. Watermelon

The high water content in watermelon moisturizes the scalp. Vitamins A, C, and magnesium maintain hair health.

6. Mango

Mangoes, available in summer, also maintain hair health. The vitamin A in them keeps the scalp healthy and prevents hair from drying out.

Note

The above details are for preliminary information only. It is best to consult a doctor regarding health.

