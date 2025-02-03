Lifestyle

7 reasons why you should eat soaked walnuts every morning

Image credits: Getty

1. Heart Health

Walnuts, rich in healthy fats, contribute to maintaining heart health.

Image credits: Getty

2. Brain Health

Soaked walnuts, with omega-3s, are beneficial for brain health and memory.

Image credits: Getty

3. Immunity Boost

Soaked walnuts, containing zinc, selenium, and iron, boost immunity.

Image credits: Getty

4. Digestion

Fiber-rich soaked walnuts improve digestion and gut health.

Image credits: Getty

5. Blood Sugar Control

Soaked walnuts help regulate blood sugar with fiber and healthy fats.

Image credits: Getty

6. Weight Management

Soaked walnuts, with fiber and protein, aid in weight management.

Image credits: Getty

7. Skin Health

Soaked walnuts, rich in Vitamin E and omega-3s, benefit skin health.

Image credits: Getty

Nita Ambani's Top Silk Sarees: 7 Perfect gifts for your mother-in-law

Shamita Shetty’s 8 best full-sleeve Anarkali looks for elegant style

Sumbul Touqeer’s 6 saree inspirations for dusky beauties

Shamita Shetty’s style guide: 6 classy dresses for a glamorous look