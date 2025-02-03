7 reasons why you should eat soaked walnuts every morning

Lifestyle
Walnuts, rich in healthy fats, contribute to maintaining heart health.
Soaked walnuts, with omega-3s, are beneficial for brain health and memory.
Soaked walnuts, containing zinc, selenium, and iron, boost immunity.
Fiber-rich soaked walnuts improve digestion and gut health.
Soaked walnuts help regulate blood sugar with fiber and healthy fats.
Soaked walnuts, with fiber and protein, aid in weight management.
Soaked walnuts, rich in Vitamin E and omega-3s, benefit skin health.
