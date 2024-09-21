6 reasons why celebrities love cats

Entertainment
According to a study, keeping a cat reduces the risk of heart disease. Spending time with them reduces blood pressure and cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart diseases.
Cats are natural hunters and help keep away problems like insects or mice at home. If there is a cat in the house, then rats or small insects are afraid to come inside the house.
Cat's litter is considered very auspicious. Keeping cat litter in the house brings positive energy.
A cat giving birth to kittens is considered a good omen for the head of the household as it is believed that evil spirits will never enter such a house.
Cats are a great companion, especially for those who feel lonely. Spending time with them improves mental health.
Cats require less care than dogs. They do not need to be walked daily, and they keep themselves clean.