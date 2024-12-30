Lifestyle

6 Beautiful Wives of Indian Cricketers

Beauty Reigns in the Hearts of Indian Cricketers

We'll tell you about Indian players whose wives are incredibly beautiful. They rule the hearts of all cricketers.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat and Anushka are considered a power couple of cricket and Bollywood. Anushka's beauty is unmatched.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh are a beautiful pair. Sakshi's beauty rivals any Bollywood actress.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh is no less than any town heroine. They look beautiful together.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh fell for Australian Hazel Keech and they married. Hazel looks beautiful and stylish. They are a great pair.

Stuart Binny and Mayanti Langer

Indian cricketer Stuart Binny's wife Mayanti Langer is very beautiful. She's a sports presenter for Star Sports.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is a well-known choreographer. Her beauty surpasses many actresses.

