Lifestyle
We'll tell you about Indian players whose wives are incredibly beautiful. They rule the hearts of all cricketers.
Virat and Anushka are considered a power couple of cricket and Bollywood. Anushka's beauty is unmatched.
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh are a beautiful pair. Sakshi's beauty rivals any Bollywood actress.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh is no less than any town heroine. They look beautiful together.
Yuvraj Singh fell for Australian Hazel Keech and they married. Hazel looks beautiful and stylish. They are a great pair.
Indian cricketer Stuart Binny's wife Mayanti Langer is very beautiful. She's a sports presenter for Star Sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is a well-known choreographer. Her beauty surpasses many actresses.
