(PHOTOS) Shilpa Shetty inspires dresses for office

Shilpa Shetty Inspired Office Dresses

Don't want to look like an aunty at the office? Take dressing inspiration from Shilpa Shetty

1. Small Dotted Dress

For a stylish office look, try a small dotted dress like Shilpa Shetty. Style it with a wide belt

2. Long Stylish Frock

Want a graceful office look? Try a half-sleeved long frock like Shilpa Shetty

3. Boss Look

Ditch the aunty look for a boss look like Shilpa Shetty with a coordinated coat-suit and tie

4. Graceful Saree

Look stylish in a saree for the office. A saree can make you stand out

5. Stylish Top with Jeans

Pair stylish tops with jeans for a classy office look like Shilpa Shetty

