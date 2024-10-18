Lifestyle

Anupamaa fame Nidhi Shah's inspiring long salwar suit fashion ideas

Full Flare Floor-Length Suit

You'll find many designs in full flare floor-length suits. You can choose a boat-style neckline. Such looks are quite sober and stylish.

Long Silk Plazo Suit

You can also opt for a long silk plazo suit with a high side slit design. This type of suit will give you a fancy look.

Silver Lining Straight Cut Suit

A silver lining straight-cut suit with a deep or V-neckline can be a great option. You can add different gota-lace designs to the neckline border.

A-Line Velvet Long Suit

If you want to wear something different in a simple and plain style, you can customize an A-line velvet long suit. You can also add laces in colors other than golden.

Zari Work Golden Border Long Suit

Red zari work golden border long suits look stunning. This style helps in giving a trendy look during festivals, with a royal touch.

Flared Anarkali Long Suit

If you like a royal look, choose a simple flared Anarkali long suit. Such designs will give you a stylish look. Ghungroos can be added to the hem.

Plain Organza Suit

You can also try a plain organza suit. A stand collar neckline gives a stylish look. Keep the dupatta and salwar in contrast.

Booti Work Long Green Suit

To add flair to your suit look, choose a booti work long green suit. You can opt for silver zari work instead of golden for a trendy look.

