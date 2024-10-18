Anupamaa fame Nidhi Shah's inspiring long salwar suit fashion ideas

Lifestyle
You'll find many designs in full flare floor-length suits. You can choose a boat-style neckline. Such looks are quite sober and stylish.
You can also opt for a long silk plazo suit with a high side slit design. This type of suit will give you a fancy look.
A silver lining straight-cut suit with a deep or V-neckline can be a great option. You can add different gota-lace designs to the neckline border.
If you want to wear something different in a simple and plain style, you can customize an A-line velvet long suit. You can also add laces in colors other than golden.
Red zari work golden border long suits look stunning. This style helps in giving a trendy look during festivals, with a royal touch.
If you like a royal look, choose a simple flared Anarkali long suit. Such designs will give you a stylish look. Ghungroos can be added to the hem.
You can also try a plain organza suit. A stand collar neckline gives a stylish look. Keep the dupatta and salwar in contrast.
To add flair to your suit look, choose a booti work long green suit. You can opt for silver zari work instead of golden for a trendy look.