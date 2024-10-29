Lifestyle

GenZ dating slang decoded: A guide to modern romance

Many are unfamiliar with new terms related to romantic relationships. Do you know what they are?

Love?

More than just romance, some toxic relationships have specific purposes. Each term reveals that purpose.

Zombieing

Lovers suddenly disappear, become unreachable, then return as if nothing happened. This is called zombieing.

Kitten-fishing

Misrepresenting oneself on social media and dating apps to seem more attractive. This can involve photos and other information.

Love Bombing

Showering someone with excessive affection and attention to manipulate them into a relationship is called love bombing.

Throning

Marrying someone for social status and recognition, not love, is called Throning.

Cuffing Season

Relationships that last from October to Valentine's Day, typically short-lived winter romances.

Insta-gator

Relationships formed solely for social media attention, with everything shared online.

