Mango pulp contains beta-carotene. Applying it to your face helps to unclog pores and prevents acne and blackheads.
Mango is rich in antioxidants. When applied directly to the skin in any form, it gives an instant and distinctive glow and also evens out the skin tone when used regularly.
Mango is regarded as a potent source of Vitamins A and E, two well-known anti-aging vitamins. These vitamins shield the skin from harm brought on by sunshine, pollution, dust, etc.
Applying mango pulp straight on your skin will give it a natural shine. All you have to do is evenly spread the pulp over your skin and wait 30 minutes.
Mango pulp has high amount of Vitamin C and B. Apply the pulp directly on your face or make a paste of mango powder in water and leave it for some time before rinsing it off.