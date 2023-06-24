Lifestyle

5 amazing benefits of mango for healthy skin

Image credits: Pixabay

Prevents acne

Mango pulp contains beta-carotene. Applying it to your face helps to unclog pores and prevents acne and blackheads. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Helps to even out skin

Mango is rich in antioxidants. When applied directly to the skin in any form, it gives an instant and distinctive glow and also evens out the skin tone when used regularly.

Image credits: Pexels

Prevents aging

Mango is regarded as a potent source of Vitamins A and E, two well-known anti-aging vitamins. These vitamins shield the skin from harm brought on by sunshine, pollution, dust, etc.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Glowing skin

Applying mango pulp straight on your skin will give it a natural shine. All you have to do is evenly spread the pulp over your skin and wait 30 minutes.

Image credits: Pixabay

Helps in getting rid of dark spots

Mango pulp has high amount of Vitamin C and B. Apply the pulp directly on your face or make a paste of mango powder in water and leave it for some time before rinsing it off.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One