Lifestyle
It's important to consume adequate water during the rainy season. Despite the colder weather, your body still needs water. Make sure you drink at least eight glasses of water.
To produce nutritious soups and stews, combine a variety of veggies, lentils, and lean meats. These meals provide essential nutrition in addition to being comforting and warming.
Choose warm beverages with tastes like ginger, herbal teas, and soups during the rainy season. These not only keep you warm and cosy but also provide additional health benefits.
Include probiotic-rich foods like kefir, yoghurt, and fermented vegetables in your diet. Probiotics can help maintain a healthy gut flora, which is crucial for your immune system.
Limit your consumption of street food during the rainy season to reduce your chance of contracting a foodborne infection.
Because they are inherently antiviral and antibacterial, add garlic and onions to your meals. They protect against respiratory infections, which are more prevalent during season.
Apples, pears, pomegranates, and oranges are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It promotes overall wellbeing, a strong immune system, and resistance to infections.