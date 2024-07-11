Lifestyle

Aldine to SSEI: 6 best CA coaching centers in India

Image credits: Freepik

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

The premier institution in India for CA education, offering coaching through its regional chapters and affiliated centers nationwide.

Aldine

Known for its comprehensive coaching programs and experienced faculty, Aldine has established itself as a prominent CA coaching institute with multiple centers in major cities.

Vidya Sagar Career Institute Ltd. (VSI)

VSI is renowned for its rigorous coaching methodology and high success rate in CA exams. It operates several centers across India.

J.K. Shah Classes

With a focus on quality teaching and personalized attention, J.K. Shah Classes is popular among CA aspirants and has branches in various cities.

SSEI (Sanjay Saraf Educational Institute)

SSEI is well-regarded for its CA coaching programs, especially in subjects like Financial Reporting (FR) and Strategic Financial Management (SFM).

Prime Academy

Prime Academy has carved a niche for itself in CA coaching with its courses, experienced faculty, and student-centric approach. It has centers in Mumbai and other cities.

