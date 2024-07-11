Aldine to SSEI: 6 best CA coaching centers in India

Lifestyle
The premier institution in India for CA education, offering coaching through its regional chapters and affiliated centers nationwide.
Known for its comprehensive coaching programs and experienced faculty, Aldine has established itself as a prominent CA coaching institute with multiple centers in major cities.
VSI is renowned for its rigorous coaching methodology and high success rate in CA exams. It operates several centers across India.
With a focus on quality teaching and personalized attention, J.K. Shah Classes is popular among CA aspirants and has branches in various cities.
SSEI is well-regarded for its CA coaching programs, especially in subjects like Financial Reporting (FR) and Strategic Financial Management (SFM).
Prime Academy has carved a niche for itself in CA coaching with its courses, experienced faculty, and student-centric approach. It has centers in Mumbai and other cities.