5 reasons why there is a change in price of gold

1. International market trends

Like all commodities, international trends also have a huge impact on Indian gold prices. Gold prices increase in India when there's an increase in global demand.

2. Local ecosystem demand and supply

Since our country has a deep cultural connection with gold, especially around festivals and weddings.

3. Currency exchange rates

Since gold is imported USD, a lower value of rupee means buying expensive gold. When rupee rises we get gold at cheaper prices.

4. Interest rates and inflation

Interest rates and inflation are two interdependent factors that influence gold prices.
 

5. Investment demand

The demand for gold as an investment is another important consideration. Gold is regarded as a secure investment in uncertain time.

