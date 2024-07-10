Lifestyle
Like all commodities, international trends also have a huge impact on Indian gold prices. Gold prices increase in India when there's an increase in global demand.
Since our country has a deep cultural connection with gold, especially around festivals and weddings.
Since gold is imported USD, a lower value of rupee means buying expensive gold. When rupee rises we get gold at cheaper prices.
Interest rates and inflation are two interdependent factors that influence gold prices.
The demand for gold as an investment is another important consideration. Gold is regarded as a secure investment in uncertain time.