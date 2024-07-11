Lifestyle

ICAI to SRCC-7 best CA Colleges in India 2024

Here are 7 notable Indian colleges known for their CA (Chartered Accountancy) programs.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

ICAI is the premier national professional accounting body in India. It offers the Chartered Accountancy course that is recognized worldwide.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi

SRCC offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Commerce, which can be a good foundation for pursuing CA.

St. Xavier's College, Mumbai

Known for its commerce programs, St. Xavier's College is a reputed institution for students aspiring to become Chartered Accountants.

Christ University, Bangalore

Christ University offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Commerce and also provides coaching for professional courses like CA.

Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai

This college is well-known for its Commerce programs and provides a conducive environment for students preparing for CA exams.

Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune

Symbiosis is another prestigious institution offering Commerce education and coaching for professional courses like CA.

Loyola College, Chennai

Loyola College is known for its Commerce programs and has a good track record of producing successful Chartered Accountants.

