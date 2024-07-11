World Population Day: Know Date, theme, history, significance

Lifestyle
World Population Day 2024 focuses on inclusive data collection with the theme 'Leave No One Behind, Count Everyone'. It highlights global population issues
The global population is expected to continue increasing steadily, projections indicating it may reach around 9.7 billion by 2050 and peak at nearly 10.4 billion in the mid-2080s
India's population was estimated to be 1.4286 billion, surpassing China's, making it the most populous country in the world, according to the UNFPA’s World Population Report.
World Population Day, established by the UN, raises awareness about global population issues and their impact on society, focusing on concerns such as reproductive health
World Population Day is celebrated annually on July 11. This year, it is observed on Thursday, July 11, 2024, with the theme 'Leave No One Behind, Count Everyone'
World Population Day's origins date back to July 11, 1987, when the global population reached five billion. This milestone sparked global interest in population growth
World Population Day serves as a reminder to address the pressing issues of global population growth, raise awareness, and foster discussions about finding sustainable solutions
The day focuses on various population-related concerns, including maternal health, poverty, economic hardships, and sustainable development