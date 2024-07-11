Lifestyle

India to Brazil: 7 most populous countries in the World

India surpassed China as the most populous country. Here are 7 of the most populous countries in the World

India

India has a growth rate of 0.92% and has total population of about 18.01 percent of total world population

China

China has a growth rate of -0.03% and has total population of about 17.80 percent of total world population

United States of America

America has a growth rate of 0.53% and has total population of about 4.27 percent of total world population

Indonesia

Indonesia has a growth rate of 0.82% and has total population of about 3.50 percent of total world population

Pakistan

Pakistan has a growth rate of 1.96% and has total population of about 3.06 percent of total world population

Nigeria

Nigeria has a growth rate of 2.39% and has total population of about 2.86 percent of total world population

Brazil

Brazil has a growth rate of 0.56% and has total population of about 2.72 percent of total world population

