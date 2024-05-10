Lifestyle

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know best time to buy gold in your city

Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 10-11, 2024, with the ideal time to buy gold falling between May 10, 05:33 AM and May 11, 02:50 AM.

Indian tradition values Akshaya Tritiya, the third lunar day of the bright half of Vaisakha. Gold purchases on this day are said to bring endless fortune.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, is an Indian festival that occurs on the third lunar day (tithi) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha.

The name 'Akshaya' means 'never decreasing', and it is thought that purchasing gold on this day guarantees endless riches.

When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024?

Tritiya Tithi for Akshaya Tritiya 2024 begins at 04:17 AM on May 10 and concludes at 02:50 AM on May 11. The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is planned for 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM.

Check Akshaya Tritiya Shubh Muhurat in Your City

Pune: 06:03 AM to 12:31 PM
New Delhi: 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM
Chennai: 05:45 AM to 12:06 PM
Jaipur: 05:42 AM to 12:23 PM
Hyderabad: 05:46 AM to 12:13 PM

Akshaya Tritiya Shubh Muhurat in Your City

Gurgaon: 05:34 AM to 12:18 PM
Chandigarh: 05:31 AM to 12:20 PM
Kolkata: 04:59 AM to 11:33 AM
Mumbai: 06:06 AM to 12:35 PM

Akshaya Tritiya Shubh Muhurat in Your City

Bengaluru: 05:56 AM to 12:16 PM
Ahmedabad: 06:01 AM to 12:36 PM
Noida: 05:33 AM to 12:17 PM

