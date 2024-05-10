Lifestyle

Gold rate on May 10: Check 22 and 24 carat price

Gold rate in Delhi

The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6629 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7230 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6614 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7215 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Chennai

The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6614 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7215 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Kolkata

The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6614 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7215 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Bengaluru

The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6614 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7215 per gram for 24 carat gold.

