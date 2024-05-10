Lifestyle
The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6629 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7230 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6614 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7215 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6614 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7215 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6614 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7215 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6614 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7215 per gram for 24 carat gold.