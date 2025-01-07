Ajay Devgn fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 55 revealed

Lifestyle
Ajay Devgn is fit at 55. At this age, his body appears strong and slim.
Ajay Devgn pays special attention to his fitness. Despite reportedly smoking and drinking daily, he works out for 1.5 hours daily.
Ajay Devgn works out regularly. He does weight training, cardio, bodyweight exercises, yoga, and meditation.
Ajay Devgn performs exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, and squats. He focuses on every part of his body during workouts.
Ajay Devgn drinks plenty of water to stay fit. He also follows a high-protein diet and avoids high-fat, unhealthy, and junk food.
Ajay Devgn's diet includes fruits, eggs, and nuts for breakfast. He prefers salad and green vegetables for lunch. For dinner, he eats brown rice, lentils, bread, and salad.
