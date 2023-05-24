Lifestyle
There are just 10 languages in the world that are the mother tongue of nearly half the world's people. Let's find out which languages are most commonly used.
Chinese: Mandarin is without a doubt the most widely spoken language in the world, with almost 900 million speakers across the globe.
Spanish: In terms of speakers, Spanish has around 485 million, a little ahead than English.
English: One of the billion individuals who speak English as a second language is among the 370 million or so native speakers.
Arabic: According to recent estimates, there are 362 million native speakers of Arabic. The written version of Modern Standard Arabic is predominant.
Portugese: There are 232 million native Portuguese speakers in nations like Brazil, Angola, and Mozambique, among others.
Japanese: Japanese has 125 million native speakers, making it the language on this list with the highest geographic concentration.
Russian: Russian is the eigth most spoken language in the world, with 154 million native speakers.