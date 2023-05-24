Lifestyle

Most spoken languages

There are just 10 languages in the world that are the mother tongue of nearly half the world's people.  Let's find out which languages are most commonly used. 

Chinese

Chinese: Mandarin is without a doubt the most widely spoken language in the world, with almost 900 million speakers across the globe. 

Spanish

Spanish: In terms of speakers, Spanish has around 485 million, a little ahead than English. 

English

English: One of the billion individuals who speak English as a second language is among the 370 million or so native speakers.

Arabic

Arabic: According to recent estimates, there are 362 million native speakers of Arabic. The written version of Modern Standard Arabic is predominant.

Portugese

Portugese: There are 232 million native Portuguese speakers in nations like Brazil, Angola, and Mozambique, among others.

Japanese

Japanese: Japanese has 125 million native speakers, making it the language on this list with the highest geographic concentration. 

Russian

Russian: Russian is the eigth most spoken language in the world, with 154 million native speakers.

