Lifestyle

Here's how you can book your next flight at cheaper fare

Image credits: Getty

Plan your trip early

Book your tickets in advance.Fares may rise close to departure dates and at times, they can also change multiple times a day.

Image credits: Getty

Avoid peak season and rush hours

Ditching peak holiday season and long weekends, you may find some of the cheapest flight deals.

Image credits: Getty

Set fare alert and check social media pages

Remember to set the fare alerts you desire. In order to find out about offers, you can also follow the social media accounts of airlines and online travel agencies.

Image credits: Getty

Use incognito mode

Try clearing the cookies or opening the website from a different browser. You can try using private browsing mode or ‘Incognito mode in your browser. 

Image credits: Getty

Compare all options

No matter how eager you are to reserve your airline seats, keep in mind to compare flights on a dependable and tested internet aggregator service.

Image credits: Getty

Don't forget your flight points

All airlines provide frequent flyer miles or frequent flyer points as a reward for their loyal customers. You can utilise them and receive discounted airfare.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One