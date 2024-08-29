8 Instant Gujarati Snacks to Double Your Weekend Fun

Lifestyle
You must have always heard the name of Gujarati Jalebi-Fafda, however, let's explore 9 instant Gujarati snacks which are best for weekends.
Dhokla is a popular dish of Gujarat. It has a sweet and sour taste. It takes a maximum of 20-25 minutes to make this snack prepared with lots of vegetables and sev.
Gujarati Chivda is a wonderful combination of poha (rice flake), spices and sev base which is often eaten as breakfast. You can make it at home as well as buy it.
You can prepare Farsi Puri made with refined flour, black pepper and spices on the weekend.
If you like to eat sweets, then try the famous Shakkar Para. They are prepared with refined flour and sugar. At the same time, they are also dipped in sugar syrup at many places.
Chorafali made from gram flour and urad dal is a popular snack of Gujarat which is often consumed as a side dish. It is served with mango-chilli powder.
If you don't eat maida noodles then you must try the famous Gathiya of Gujarat. It is also called gram flour noodles. These are not soft but crispy, and are fried with spices.
Khandvi is a healthy breakfast made from gram flour and curd, prepared as a roll and garnished with mustard seeds and coconut. It takes about 30 minutes to make.
Chakli made from rice flour, gram flour and spices is quite crunchy. If you want to store the snack for a long time, then prepare it.