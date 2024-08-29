Health

United Kingdom to Canada: 7 Countries providing free healthcare

Sweden

Sweden’s public healthcare system provides universal coverage, with some co-payments and capped costs for affordability.
 

France

France combines public funding with private providers, offering broad coverage and state reimbursement with co-payments.
 

Germany

Germany’s dual system includes public and private insurance, with comprehensive coverage and additional private benefits.
 

Australia

Australia’s system is publicly funded, with subsidized medical services; private insurance covers additional extras.
 

Norway

Norway offers universal, publicly funded healthcare with nominal fees and capped out-of-pocket expenses.

United Kingdom

The NHS provides comprehensive, publicly funded care free at use, with some charges for prescriptions.

Canada

Canada offers publicly funded, universal healthcare for hospitals and physicians, with private insurance needed for extras.

