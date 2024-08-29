United Kingdom to Canada: 7 Countries providing free healthcare

Health
Sweden’s public healthcare system provides universal coverage, with some co-payments and capped costs for affordability.
France combines public funding with private providers, offering broad coverage and state reimbursement with co-payments.
Germany’s dual system includes public and private insurance, with comprehensive coverage and additional private benefits.
Australia’s system is publicly funded, with subsidized medical services; private insurance covers additional extras.
Norway offers universal, publicly funded healthcare with nominal fees and capped out-of-pocket expenses.
The NHS provides comprehensive, publicly funded care free at use, with some charges for prescriptions.
Canada offers publicly funded, universal healthcare for hospitals and physicians, with private insurance needed for extras.