Lifestyle

Struggling to sleep? Do THESE 6 things for better sleep

Image credits: Freepik

Establish a consistent sleep schedule

Set a regular bedtime and wake-up time, including weekends.

Image credits: Pixabay

Create a sleep-conducive environment

Make your bedroom dark, quiet, and cool. Consider using earplugs, a white noise machine, or blackout curtains if necessary. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows.

Image credits: Pixabay

Develop a relaxing bedtime routine

Engage in calming activities, such as reading, meditation, or a warm bath, to signal your body that it's time to sleep.

Image credits: Pixabay

Limit exposure to screens before bed

The blue light emitted by smartphones, tablets, and computers can suppress melatonin production. Try to avoid screens for at least an hour before bedtime.

Image credits: Pixabay

Avoid stimulating activities before bedtime

Avoid exercise, playing video games, or watching exciting movies at least two hours before bedtime, as they can stimulate your brain and make it harder to fall asleep.

Image credits: Getty

Avoid caffeine, nicotine, and heavy meals close to bedtime

 These can disrupt sleep patterns and make it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One