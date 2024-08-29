Struggling to sleep? Do THESE 6 things for better sleep

Lifestyle
Set a regular bedtime and wake-up time, including weekends.
Make your bedroom dark, quiet, and cool. Consider using earplugs, a white noise machine, or blackout curtains if necessary. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows.
Engage in calming activities, such as reading, meditation, or a warm bath, to signal your body that it's time to sleep.
The blue light emitted by smartphones, tablets, and computers can suppress melatonin production. Try to avoid screens for at least an hour before bedtime.
Avoid exercise, playing video games, or watching exciting movies at least two hours before bedtime, as they can stimulate your brain and make it harder to fall asleep.
These can disrupt sleep patterns and make it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep.