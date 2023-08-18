Building bigger biceps: Master these 7 exercises for sculpted arms

Lifestyle
Hold a barbell and curl the weight towards your shoulders while keeping your elbows stationary. Lower barbell down slowly and repeat.
Hold a dumbbell in each hand with a neutral grip (palms facing each other) and curl the weights simultaneously towards your shoulders.
Use an EZ bar and allow your arms to fully extend. Curl the bar upwards while maintaining your upper arms on the preacher bench for support.
Sit on a bench and hold dumbbell in one hand. Rest your elbow on the inside of your thigh and curl the dumbbell towards your shoulder.
Stand facing the machine, grip the bar with an underhand grip, and curl the bar while keeping your elbows stationary.
Grab a pull-up bar with an underhand grip and pull your body upwards until your chin is above the bar. Lower yourself down with control.
Sit on an incline bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Allow your arms to fully extend and then curl the weights upwards.