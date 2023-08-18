Lifestyle

Building bigger biceps: Master these 7 exercises for sculpted arms

1. Barbell Bicep Curl

Hold a barbell and curl the weight towards your shoulders while keeping your elbows stationary. Lower barbell down slowly and repeat.

2. Dumbbell Hammer Curl

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with a neutral grip (palms facing each other) and curl the weights simultaneously towards your shoulders.

3. Preacher Curl

Use an EZ bar and allow your arms to fully extend. Curl the bar upwards while maintaining your upper arms on the preacher bench for support.

4. Concentration Curl

Sit on a bench and hold dumbbell in one hand. Rest your elbow on the inside of your thigh and curl the dumbbell towards your shoulder.

5. Cable Bicep Curl

Stand facing the machine, grip the bar with an underhand grip, and curl the bar while keeping your elbows stationary.

6. Chin-ups

Grab a pull-up bar with an underhand grip and pull your body upwards until your chin is above the bar. Lower yourself down with control.

7. Incline Dumbbell Curl

Sit on an incline bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Allow your arms to fully extend and then curl the weights upwards.

