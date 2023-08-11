7 yummy snacks for house parties

Lifestyle
Here are seven delicious snacks that you can enjoy during long-weekend parties.
A classic choice, guacamole and salsa pair perfectly with crispy tortilla chips. They're easy to prepare and loved by many.
Prepare mini pizzas or flatbreads with a variety of toppings. Your guests can enjoy a selection of flavours and combinations.
Layered with cheese, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and more, loaded nachos are a crowd-pleaser that's great for sharing.
These spicy and tangy wings are a classic party snack that's sure to be devoured quickly. Serve them with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.
For a refreshing option, create fruit skewers with a mix of colourful fruits, or arrange a platter with sliced fruits for a healthier snack.
Serve up mini versions of your favourite burgers or sliders. They're a hit because they're small, customizable, and can be topped with various ingredients.
Spicy stuffed jalapeños, often filled with cream cheese or other flavorful ingredients, provide a zesty and indulgent treat.