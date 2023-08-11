Lifestyle

7 serum masks to transform your skin on national face mask day

National Mask Day is a great opportunity to pamper your skin. Indulge in some self-care with the help of serum masks. Here are some great options.

Image credits: Freepik

Hyaluronic Hydration Delight

Quench your skin's thirst with a hyaluronic acid-infused serum mask. Hyaluronic acid is a powerhouse when it comes to moisture retaining.

Image credits: Freepik

Vitamin C Boost

 Brighten up your complexion with a serum mask enriched with vitamin C. This antioxidant provides a luminous glow and gives even skin tone.

Image credits: Freepik

Retinol Magic

Turn back the clock with a retinol serum mask. Retinol aids in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Image credits: Freepik

Niacinamide Nirvana

Combat blemishes and uneven skin tone with a niacinamide-infused serum mask. Niacinamide helps regulate sebum production and promotes a clearer complexion.

Image credits: Freepik

Collagen Rejuvenation

Restore elasticity and firmness with a collagen-boosting serum mask. Collagen enhances skin's suppleness, making it get a youthful appearance.

Image credits: Freepik

Tea Tree Oil

For those prone to acne or breakouts, a serum mask with tea tree oil can work wonders. It has antibacterial properties that help soothe irritation and promote clearer skin.

Image credits: Freepik

Antioxidant-Rich Revival

Antioxidant-rich serum masks like green tea extract or vitamin E. These masks offer protection against free radicals and help maintain a healthy complexion.

Image credits: Freepik
