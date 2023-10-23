7 winter vegetable soups to satisfy your cravings

Lifestyle
Earthy and savory, mushroom soup is a perfect choice for mushroom lovers. A touch of garlic and thyme adds depth to the flavor.
A simple yet satisfying soup that's perfect for cold days. Cabbage is both budget-friendly and nutritious, making it a great option for winter.
Loaded with nutrient-rich greens, this soup is both healthy and delicious. Add some lemon juice for a bright, refreshing taste.
Packed with protein and fiber, lentil soup is not only hearty but also nutritious. Add some cumin and paprika for a spicy kick.
A classic tomato soup with the addition of fresh basil for a burst of flavor. Pair it with a grilled cheese sandwich for the ultimate winter comfort meal.
Roast your favorite winter vegetables like carrots, parsnips, and sweet potatoes, and then blend them into a delicious and rustic soup.
The combination of sweet carrots and zesty ginger creates a soup with a perfect balance of flavors and a touch of warmth.