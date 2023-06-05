7 ways to reduce stress and blood pressure

Lifestyle
One frequently ignored method for preventing and treating high blood pressure is stress management. Try these seven stress-reduction techniques if you are often tense and on edge.
Meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, guided imagery, deep breathing exercises, and yoga are all effective relaxation and stress-reduction treatments.
Don't hesitate to get assistance from your spouse, friends, and neighbours. Consult your doctor if your stress and anxiety continue.
Do not allow unpleasant circumstances to fester. Hold family problem-solving workshops and practise bargaining at home and work.
Take some classes, join an organisation, or join a support group to connect with others.
Savour an experience by eating carefully and paying attention to the flavour and feelings of each mouthful, for example. Take a stroll, take sleep, or listen to some music.
The more efficiently you combine job and family commitments, the less stressed you will be.
Sleep deprivation may harm your emotions, mental alertness, energy level, and physical health.