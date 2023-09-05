7 ways to make your perfume last longer

Lifestyle
Opt for an eau de parfum (EDP) instead of eau de toilette (EDT) or eau de cologne (EDC). EDP contain higher concentration of fragrance oils, making them longer-lasting.
Apply to pulse points, such as the wrists, neck, inside of elbows, behind the ears, and at the base of the throat. These areas emit heat, which can intensify and prolong the scent.
Hydrated skin holds fragrance better. Apply an unscented or matching-scented moisturizer to your pulse points before spraying your perfume.
Use matching or complementary scented products like body lotions or shower gels from the same perfume line. Layering can help enhance and prolong the scent.
Avoid rubbing your wrists together after applying perfume. This can break down the fragrance molecules and make the scent evaporate faster.
Lightly mist your hairbrush with perfume and run it through your hair. Be cautious with clothing as perfume can stain
While you may love your fragrance, avoid overapplication. A few spritzes are usually sufficient. Overusing perfume can overwhelm the senses and make the scent less enjoyable.