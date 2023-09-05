Lifestyle
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees, and lower your body as if sitting back into an imaginary chair. Keep your back straight and chest up.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, bend at the hips and knees to lower your torso, and then lift the weights by extending your hips and knees. Keep your back straight.
Lie on a bench with your feet flat on the floor. Hold a barbell or dumbbells above your chest, lower them to your chest, and then press them back up.
Keep your back straight, and hold a barbell or dumbbells with your arms hanging in front of you. Pull the weights up towards, squeezing your shoulder blades together.
Stand or sit with a barbell or dumbbells at shoulder height. Press the weight overhead, fully extending your arms, and then lower it back to shoulder height.
Take a step forward with one leg and lower your body until both knees are bent at 90-degree angles. Push back to the starting position and repeat on the other side.
Get into a push-up position but with your weight on your forearms. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels and hold the position for as long as you can.