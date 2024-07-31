7 ways to keep your eyes healthy while working in front of laptop

Lifestyle
The 20-20-20 rule is a simple yet effective strategy to reduce eye strain. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away.
Properly adjusting your screen settings can significantly reduce eye strain. Ensure the brightness of your screen matches the lighting in your room.
Your laptop screen should be about an arm's length away from your eyes and positioned at eye level or slightly below.
Ensure your workspace is well-lit to prevent your eyes from working too hard. Avoid glare by positioning your screen away from windows and overhead lights.
Blinking is essential for keeping your eyes moist and preventing dryness and irritation. When working on a laptop, people tend to blink less frequently.
Taking regular breaks from your screen is crucial for eye health. Stand up, stretch, and walk around for a few minutes every hour.
Regular eye exams are essential for maintaining eye health, especially if you spend long hours in front of a screen.