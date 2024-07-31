Lifestyle

Rau's IAS coaching FEE: Know cost of libraries, tuition fees and more

The Rau's IAS coaching centre in Delhi, where three civil service aspirants died on Saturday after being trapped in the flooded basement after a heavy downpour,



Shreya Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni of Telangana, and Nivin Dalwin of Kerala were Union Public Service Commission candidates.

According to the centre's website, the general studies (Prelims and Mains) integrated foundation costs ₹1,75,500 (offline) and ₹95,500 (live-online).

The optional subjects course of six months costs ₹55,500 (offline) and 45,500 (live-online).

The three-month Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) coaching course costs ₹18,500 (offline) and 12,500 (live-online).

These libraries, which charge Rs 1,000–Rs 3,000 monthly, are necessary for pupils after tutoring.

Many libraries are open 24 hours a day from Monday to Saturday, and some are open all week. Students use these libraries almost as much as coaching sessions.

Rau's IAS's free UPSC masterclass helps UPSC CSE students create realistic goals and comprehend the UPSC syllabus, test pattern, and demands.

Different General Studies Foundation subject experts will lead 8 sessions. These courses include preparation tactics, topic syllabus overviews, and preparation obstacles.

They cover strategic UPSC CSE preparation and full curriculum introductions for History, Politics, Geography, Science and Technology, Ethics, International Relations and society.

