Face mask to hair mask, 7 beauty tips using eggs

Lifestyle
Egg whites are known for their skin-tightening properties. They help to shrink pores, reduce oiliness, and give your skin a firmer appearance.
Egg yolks are rich in fats and vitamins that provide deep hydration to dry skin, leaving it soft and moisturized.
Combining eggs with honey creates a nourishing mask that adds shine and softness to your hair.
Egg white combined with lemon juice helps to reduce acne and blemishes due to its antibacterial properties and the astringent effect of lemon.
Olive oil and egg yolk create a powerful conditioning treatment that repairs and moisturizes dry, damaged hair.
Egg whites can help reduce puffiness and dark circles around the eyes by tightening the skin.
Yogurt combined with egg white helps to brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes.