Coorg to Gokarna: 7 places to avoid in Karnataka during monsoon

Coorg's picturesque landscapes become hazardous with heavy rains, causing muddy trails and potential landslides. Opt for safer destinations to avoid travel disruptions.
Chikkamagaluru, known for its coffee plantations, faces flooding issues during monsoon. Steer clear of flood-prone areas to prevent travel troubles and enjoy your trip safely.
Hampi’s ancient ruins are susceptible to damage and become slippery during monsoon. Heavy rainfall can make exploration risky, so consider visiting once the weather clears.
Gokarna's serene beaches suffer from erosion and rough seas during monsoon. Avoid the beaches to prevent accidents and find alternative scenic spots to visit.
Kabini's wildlife reserves can be difficult to navigate during the monsoon, with increased chances of vehicle breakdowns and muddy trails. Choose safer wildlife experiences.
Agumbe, famous for its rainforests, experiences extremely slippery roads in the monsoon. Travel carefully and avoid this area to ensure a safer journey.
Malnad’s picturesque terrain can become perilous with frequent floods and mudslides. Plan your visit for a drier season to avoid dangerous travel conditions.