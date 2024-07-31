Lifestyle

Mumbai to Coorg: 7 places to AVOID visiting THIS Monsoon

Monsoon is wrecking havoc in many parts of the country. Here's a list of 7 places you should consider avoiding which making travel plans

Image credits: Pixabay

Mumbai

Heavy rains have lashed this western part of the country with trains getting cancelled and flights being re-scheduled. Avoid travelling to Mumbai

Image credits: Pixabay

Coorg

Coorg is seeing heavy downpour and landslides have been reported. Tourists should check weather conditions before visiting

Image credits: Pixabay

Kullu

A major cloudburst has been reported and IMD has predicted further rainfall in the mountains

Image credits: Pixabay

Goa

Heavy rain has crippled inter-state travel and most tourist hotspots have been flooded

Image credits: Pixabay

Munnar

The regional meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains in Kerala, making it an unsuitable time for hill trips

Image credits: Pixabay

Meghalaya

Meghalaya as usual is experiencing heay downpour with landslides reported in many parts of the state

Image credits: Pixabay

Udupi

The situation in Udupi appears to be serious, with recent reports indicating that 30 to 40 homes have been damaged in the district

Image credits: Pixabay
