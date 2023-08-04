Lifestyle

7 tips to stay strong on your dieting journey

Image credits: Freepik

Understand Your Cravings

Can be triggered by various factors, including emotional stress, hormonal changes. Keep a journal to track when and why you experience cravings.

Image credits: Freepik

Plan Your Meals and Snacks

Prepare your meals and snacks in advance, ensuring they are balanced and fulfilling. Include variety of nutrient-dense foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains.

Image credits: Freepik

Practice Mindful Eating

Mindful eating involves being fully present and aware of your eating experience. Slow down, savor each bite, and pay attention to the taste and texture of your food.

Image credits: Freepik

Substitute Smartly

When cravings strike, opt for healthier alternatives to satisfy your taste buds. If you desire something salty, try air-popped popcorn instead of chips.

Image credits: Freepik

Allow Occasional Treats

Completely depriving yourself of your favorite treats can backfire and lead to binge-eating. Allow yourself occasional treats in moderation.

Image credits: Freepik

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration can intensify cravings, making it more challenging to resist temptation. If you find yourself craving something, have a glass of water first.

Image credits: Freepik

Get Enough Sleep

Lack of sleep can disrupt hunger hormones, leading to increased cravings and appetite. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

Image credits: freepik
