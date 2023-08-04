Cardio 101: How to enhance your fitness routine

Lifestyle
It's crucial to warm up your muscles and increase your heart rate gradually. After the workout, engage in a cool-down period to gradually to ease your body back to a resting state.
Whether it's running, dancing, swimming, or cycling, opting for an activity you enjoy increases the likelihood of staying consistent with your workouts and making cardio a sustainable part of your routine.
Monitoring your heart rate can give you valuable insights into intensity level. Target heart rate for cardio exercises usually falls between 50% to 85% of your maximum heart rate.
If you're new to cardio or returning, it's essential to start gradually and build up your endurance. Pushing yourself too hard too soon can lead to burnout or injuries.
If you experience pain or discomfort, stop immediately and seek guidance from a fitness professional or healthcare provider.
Try different activities, alternate between high-intensity and low-impact exercises, and explore new routes or settings.
Giving your body sufficient time to recover. Incorporate rest days into your weekly schedule to allow your muscles to repair and rebuild.