Wah Taj: 5 things to keep in mind before visiting Taj Mahal

Lifestyle
The mausoleum garnered a total of 3.29 million visitors last year. Here's listing 5 most important things to keep in mind for your next visit to this white marble marvel
You can enter as early as 6 AM in the morning and witness this white marvel as the first rays of the sun fall on it. The gates open at 6AM and closes at 7PM
You don't want to be turned away from the gates while visiting your beloved monument which remains closed for public on Fridays. Plan your trip accordingly!
Agra is hot through the year other than the winter months starting from November to February. The scorching summer heat falls on the marble and makes it impossible to walk on it
It garners the highest footfall, a visit to the Taj can very well be marred by too much crowd. Schedule visits early in the morning or during sunset when the crowd wanes out a bit
One camera and one mobile per person is allowed for those scenic shots you have been dreaming off. Make sure to carry no food packets, remember that only water bottles are allowed