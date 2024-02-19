7 tips to manage your exam stress and ace your tests

Lifestyle
Breaking down your study material into manageable chunks and allocating specific times for revision can help alleviate stress and ensure comprehensive coverage of the syllabus.
Rather than passively reading through your notes, engage in active study techniques such as summarizing key points, creating flashcards, or teaching the material to someone else.
Incorporate short breaks into your study schedule to rest and recharge, whether it's a quick walk, stretching exercises, or listening to music.
Deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, and mindfulness meditation are all effective techniques for calming your mind and reducing anxiety levels.
Prioritize your physical well-being during exam season by getting adequate sleep, eating nutritious meals, and staying hydrated.
Keep study space tidy and organized to minimize distractions and maximize productivity. Use color-coded folders, sticky notes, or digital apps to keep track of important deadline.
Focus on your own progress and efforts, and remind yourself that everyone has their own unique strengths and weaknesses.