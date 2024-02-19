7 habits to help you wake up early

Lifestyle
Establish a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. Consistency helps regulate body's internal clock and makes it easier to wake up early.
Develop a relaxing bedtime routine. This could include activities such as reading, meditating, or taking a warm bath to help you relax and prepare for sleep.
If you're used to sleeping in, gradually adjust your wake-up time by setting your alarm clock 15-30 minutes earlier each day until you reach your desired wake-up time.
To avoid the temptation of hitting the snooze button, place your alarm clock across the room from your bed. This forces you to get out of bed to turn it off.
Exposure to natural light in the morning helps regulate your body's internal clock. Open your curtains or go outside to soak up the sunlight as soon as you wake up.
Limit screen time in the evening, especially before bedtime, to improve the quality of your sleep and make it easier to wake up early.
Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week, but avoid vigorous exercise too close to bedtime, as it may interfere with sleep.