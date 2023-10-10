Lifestyle

7 tips to maintain normal pulse rate

Take regular exercises

Aerobic exercises can help strengthen your heart and improve its efficiency, leading to a lower resting heart rate.

Maintain a healthy weight gain

Maintaining healthy weight gain through balanced diet can improve your pulse rate

Drink water and stay hydrated

 Ensure you drink an adequate amount of water daily to stay properly hydrated

Practise stress level management techniques

Practice stress management techniques like deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or mindfulness to keep stress levels low

Avoid consuming alcohol

Excessive caffeine and alcohol intake can lead to increased heart rate and irregular heart rhythms

Avoid smoking

Quitting smoking is one of the most important steps you can take to maintain a normal pulse rate.

Get adequate sleep

Get adequate sleep hours of 7-9 hours to maintain good heart health

