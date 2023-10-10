7 tips to maintain normal pulse rate

Lifestyle
Aerobic exercises can help strengthen your heart and improve its efficiency, leading to a lower resting heart rate.
Maintaining healthy weight gain through balanced diet can improve your pulse rate
Ensure you drink an adequate amount of water daily to stay properly hydrated
Practice stress management techniques like deep breathing, meditation, yoga, or mindfulness to keep stress levels low
Excessive caffeine and alcohol intake can lead to increased heart rate and irregular heart rhythms
Quitting smoking is one of the most important steps you can take to maintain a normal pulse rate.
Get adequate sleep hours of 7-9 hours to maintain good heart health