7 tips to identify fresh vegetables and fruits from market

Lifestyle
Vegetables and fruits should be bright and consistent in color. Avoid items with dull, faded, or uneven coloring.
Gently press or squeeze the item. Fresh produce should be firm to the touch but not too hard or too soft.
Heavier fruits and vegetables are often juicier and more substantial. This can be a good indicator of freshness.
If the item has leaves or stems attached, like lettuce or carrots, they should be crisp and not wilted or yellowed.
Fresh fruits and vegetables often have a pleasant and natural fragrance. If it smells overly ripe or off, it may not be fresh.
Examine the surface for any cuts, bruises, or blemishes. Fresh produce should be free from visible damage or signs of rot.
If you're uncertain about an item's freshness or quality, don't hesitate to ask the vendor for information.