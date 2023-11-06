Lifestyle

7 tips to identify fresh vegetables and fruits from market

Image credits: Pexels

Examine the Color:

Vegetables and fruits should be bright and consistent in color. Avoid items with dull, faded, or uneven coloring.

Image credits: Pexels

Check for Firmness:

Gently press or squeeze the item. Fresh produce should be firm to the touch but not too hard or too soft. 
 

Image credits: Pexels

Feel the Weight:

Heavier fruits and vegetables are often juicier and more substantial. This can be a good indicator of freshness.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Check the Leaves:

If the item has leaves or stems attached, like lettuce or carrots, they should be crisp and not wilted or yellowed.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Smell the Aroma:

Fresh fruits and vegetables often have a pleasant and natural fragrance. If it smells overly ripe or off, it may not be fresh.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Inspect for Blemishes:

Examine the surface for any cuts, bruises, or blemishes. Fresh produce should be free from visible damage or signs of rot.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Ask Questions:

If you're uncertain about an item's freshness or quality, don't hesitate to ask the vendor for information. 

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One