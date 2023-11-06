7 foods to avoid during Delhi pollution

Lifestyle
Delhi is famous for its street food. It's advisable to limit your consumption of street food due to concerns about food handling and air quality at open food stalls.
Avoid deep-fried snacks like pakoras and samosas, as they contain trans fats that can exacerbate inflammation and affect your respiratory health.
Highly processed fast food items like burgers, fries, and fried chicken tend to be high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and preservatives, which can be detrimental to your health.
Sugary beverages like soda and energy drinks can weaken your immune system and increase inflammation, making it harder for your body to cope with pollution-related stress.
Spicy foods can cause acid reflux, which may be exacerbated in polluted conditions. Opt for milder dishes to reduce discomfort.
Caffeine and alcohol can dehydrate your body. In dry, polluted air, maintaining proper hydration is essential. Limit these beverages during periods of high pollution.
Some people may experience increased mucus production when consuming dairy, which can worsen breathing difficulties in polluted air. Consider reducing your dairy intake.