Ride through high-altitude mountain passes like Khardung La and experience the breathtaking landscapes of Nubra Valley and Pangong Tso Lake.
Ride through treacherous mountain roads, witness ancient monasteries, and marvel at the stunning vistas of this remote Himalayan region.
Cruise along the Western Ghats, enjoy the mesmerizing views of the Arabian Sea, and relish the laid-back vibe of Goa's pristine beaches.
Be captivated by the lush green landscapes, cross high-altitude passes, and visit the revered Tawang Monastery, one of the largest Buddhist monasteries in the world.
Enjoy the scenic vistas of the Bay of Bengal and immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the French colonial town of Pondicherry.
Ride through the desert landscapes and witness the golden sand dunes of the Thar Desert as you soak in the rich cultural heritage of this vibrant state.
Embark on a cultural journey from Kolkata to Puri, traversing through the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha.