7 thrilling bike trip routes in India to ignite your adventure spirit

Image credits: Pexels

Leh-Ladakh

Ride through high-altitude mountain passes like Khardung La and experience the breathtaking landscapes of Nubra Valley and Pangong Tso Lake.

Image credits: Pexels

Manali to Spiti Valley

Ride through treacherous mountain roads, witness ancient monasteries, and marvel at the stunning vistas of this remote Himalayan region.

Image credits: Pexels

Mumbai to Goa

Cruise along the Western Ghats, enjoy the mesmerizing views of the Arabian Sea, and relish the laid-back vibe of Goa's pristine beaches.

Image credits: Pexels

Guwahati to Tawang

Be captivated by the lush green landscapes, cross high-altitude passes, and visit the revered Tawang Monastery, one of the largest Buddhist monasteries in the world.

Image credits: Pexels

Chennai to Pondicherry

Enjoy the scenic vistas of the Bay of Bengal and immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the French colonial town of Pondicherry.

Image credits: Pexels

Jaipur to Jaisalmer

Ride through the desert landscapes and witness the golden sand dunes of the Thar Desert as you soak in the rich cultural heritage of this vibrant state.

Image credits: Pexels

Kolkata to Puri

Embark on a cultural journey from Kolkata to Puri, traversing through the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha.

Image credits: Pexels
