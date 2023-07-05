7 effective home remedies for grey hair

Lifestyle
Henna is a natural hair dye. Mix henna powder with water to create a paste. Apply the paste evenly on your hair, leave it on for a few hours, and then rinse thoroughly
It is believed to contain enzymes that may help restore hair color. Extract fresh onion juice and apply it directly to the scalp. Leave it on for about 30 minutes before rinsing.
Consume Amla juice or incorporate it into your diet to promote hair health and potentially slow down the greying process.
Heat coconut oil and add a handful of fresh curry leaves. Let it simmer. Massage the mixture onto the scalp regularly and strengthen the hair follicles.
Ensure you consume a nutrient-rich diet including foods like leafy greens, nuts and protein sources. Stay hydrated, manage stress levels, and protect your hair from excessive heat.
Prepare a herbal rinse by boiling rosemary and sage leaves in water. Allow the mixture to cool and strain. After shampooing, use the herbal rinse as a final hair rinse.
Brew a strong cup of black tea and let it cool. Apply it to clean, damp hair and leave it on for at least an hour before rinsing. Repeat the process regularly.