Lifestyle

7 effective home remedies for grey hair

Image credits: Freepik

Henna

Henna is a natural hair dye. Mix henna powder with water to create a paste. Apply the paste evenly on your hair, leave it on for a few hours, and then rinse thoroughly

Image credits: Getty

Onion juice

It is believed to contain enzymes that may help restore hair color. Extract fresh onion juice and apply it directly to the scalp. Leave it on for about 30 minutes before rinsing.

Image credits: Getty

Amla

Consume Amla juice or incorporate it into your diet to promote hair health and potentially slow down the greying process.

Image credits: Freepik

Coconut oil and curry leaves

Heat coconut oil and add a handful of fresh curry leaves. Let it simmer. Massage the mixture onto the scalp regularly and strengthen the hair follicles.

Image credits: Freepik

Balanced Diet and Lifestyle

Ensure you consume a nutrient-rich diet including foods like leafy greens, nuts and protein sources. Stay hydrated, manage stress levels, and protect your hair from excessive heat.

Image credits: Fruits

Rosemary and Sage

Prepare a herbal rinse by boiling rosemary and sage leaves in water. Allow the mixture to cool and strain. After shampooing, use the herbal rinse as a final hair rinse.

Image credits: Freepik

Black Tea

Brew a strong cup of black tea and let it cool. Apply it to clean, damp hair and leave it on for at least an hour before rinsing. Repeat the process regularly.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One